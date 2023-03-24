Who is the Top Investor In DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -10.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 18.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.34, the stock is -12.74% and -17.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -16.27% off its SMA200. DRH registered -25.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.02%.

The stock witnessed a -16.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.83%, and is -9.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.75 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.61% and -33.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.40% this year

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.49M, and float is at 204.44M with Short Float at 2.30%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brugger Mark W, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -19.09% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -46.90% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -32.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.