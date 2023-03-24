Who is the Top Investor In Sempra (SRE)?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is -9.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.54 and a high of $176.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRE stock was last observed hovering at around $142.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31%.

Currently trading at $139.69, the stock is -5.91% and -9.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -10.73% off its SMA200. SRE registered -11.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.98%.

The stock witnessed a -9.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.76%, and is -6.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Sempra (SRE) has around 15785 employees, a market worth around $44.96B and $14.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.56. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.31% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Sempra (SRE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.20% this year

Sempra (SRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.73M, and float is at 310.86M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Sempra (SRE) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Sempra (SRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Jeffrey W, the company’s Chairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Martin Jeffrey W sold 19,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $146.09 per share for a total of $2.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.

Sempra disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that MIHALIK TREVOR I (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 2,306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $148.50 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21362.0 shares of the SRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Martin Jeffrey W (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 10,413 shares at an average price of $150.99 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 19,261 shares of Sempra (SRE).

Sempra (SRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -13.79% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -10.15% lower over the same period. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is -15.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.