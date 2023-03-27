89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 27.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $17.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $16.27, the stock is 23.00% and 26.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.7 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 101.00% off its SMA200. ETNB registered 312.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 203.54%.

The stock witnessed a 20.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.94%, and is 30.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.42% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 713.50% and -7.40% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.98M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 12.12%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Atkinson Edward Morrow III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Atkinson Edward Morrow III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $13.60 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Martins Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $13.89 per share for $35281.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58578.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Martins Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,480 shares at an average price of $14.41 for $21327.0. The insider now directly holds 32,868 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).