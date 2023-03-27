Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is -10.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.25 and a high of $124.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABT stock was last observed hovering at around $97.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.96% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 8.36% higher than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.05, the stock is -1.33% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -7.19% off its SMA200. ABT registered -16.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.99%.

The stock witnessed a -4.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.33%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has around 115000 employees, a market worth around $168.65B and $43.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.98 and Fwd P/E is 20.26. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.15% and -21.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abbott Laboratories is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.60% this year.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.74B, and float is at 1.73B with Short Float at 0.74%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANNING JOSEPH J,the company’sEXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that MANNING JOSEPH J sold 1,339 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $100.70 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62323.0 shares.

Abbott Laboratories disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Ahlberg Gregory A (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 1,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $100.70 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38420.0 shares of the ABT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Funck, Jr. Robert E. (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 1,264 shares at an average price of $100.70 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 218,237 shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.44% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -44.13% lower over the same period.