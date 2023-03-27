Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 91.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.55 and a high of $206.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $66.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53%.

Currently trading at $67.83, the stock is 3.88% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.58 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 12.42% off its SMA200. COIN registered -62.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.77%.

The stock witnessed a 8.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.97%, and is -9.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 4510 employees, a market worth around $15.35B and $3.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.99% and -67.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.40% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.81M, and float is at 175.62M with Short Float at 21.00%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grewal Paul,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Grewal Paul sold 840 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $77.04 per share for a total of $64711.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62410.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Armstrong Brian (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 1,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $75.31 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Grewal Paul (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,485 shares at an average price of $77.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 63,250 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).