DKNG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Now

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is 55.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.77 and a high of $21.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.34% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -36.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.73, the stock is -3.77% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 17.09% off its SMA200. DKNG registered -6.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.80%.

The stock witnessed a -6.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.64%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $7.89B and $2.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.47% and -17.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 449.22M, and float is at 435.58M with Short Float at 7.29%.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Activity

A total of 127 insider transactions have happened at DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robins Jason. SEC filings show that Robins Jason sold 294,597 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $5.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.45 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Robins Jasonsold a total of 280,704 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $18.44 per share for $5.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.75 million shares of the DKNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Kalish Matthew () disposed off 281,616 shares at an average price of $19.14 for $5.39 million. The insider now directly holds 3,390,298 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).