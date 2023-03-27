Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is 3.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $11.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is -4.83% and -6.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 72.31 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. F registered -27.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.30%.

The stock witnessed a -4.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.65%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Ford Motor Company (F) has around 173000 employees, a market worth around $45.52B and $158.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.98. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.97% and -32.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.10% this year.

Ford Motor Company (F) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.00B, and float is at 3.88B with Short Float at 3.49%.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ford Motor Company (F) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FARLEY JR JAMES D,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that FARLEY JR JAMES D sold 79,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Ford Motor Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Lawler John T. (Vice President, CFO) sold a total of 29,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $13.07 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the F stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar (President, Ford Blue) disposed off 24,850 shares at an average price of $13.01 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 511,605 shares of Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford Motor Company (F): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -42.83% down over the past 12 months.