GE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider General Electric Company (GE) Now

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is 39.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.77 and a high of $94.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $91.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $91.37, the stock is 3.43% and 8.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.64 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 41.18% off its SMA200. GE registered 24.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.15%.

The stock witnessed a 10.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.11%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

General Electric Company (GE) has around 172000 employees, a market worth around $99.86B and $76.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 168.27 and Fwd P/E is 23.79. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.38% and -3.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.30% this year.

General Electric Company (GE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 1.55%.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at General Electric Company (GE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pecresse Jerome,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $74.13 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15943.0 shares.

General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Reynolds Paula Rosput (Director) bought a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $77.65 per share for $93180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5563.0 shares of the GE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (10% Owner) disposed off 72,025,826 shares at an average price of $34.45 for $2.48 billion. The insider now directly holds 3,931,363 shares of General Electric Company (GE).

General Electric Company (GE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -2.17% down over the past 12 months. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -4.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.