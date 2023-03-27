Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -18.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.56% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -12.40% and -20.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -33.77% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -66.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.47%.

The stock witnessed a -17.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.38%, and is -12.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.14% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $370.00M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.99% and -70.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.38M, and float is at 230.16M with Short Float at 20.02%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smull L Lynn,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smull L Lynn sold 17,676 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $1.89 per share for a total of $33409.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Nurmat Alisher K (VP and Controller) sold a total of 1,010 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $1.75 per share for $1770.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51903.0 shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Marsh Andrew (Director) disposed off 41,904 shares at an average price of $2.04 for $85379.0. The insider now directly holds 203,562 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).