Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is -26.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 5.57% and -19.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing -6.54% at the moment leaves the stock -47.02% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -69.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.63%.

The stock witnessed a 2.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.75%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.57% over the week and 13.19% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $83.06M and $45.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.42% and -87.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.21M, and float is at 155.44M with Short Float at 8.09%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudrick Capital Management, L.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $0.53 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.65 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $0.57 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.25 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Mudrick Capital Management, L. (10% Owner) disposed off 300,439 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 14,646,677 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).