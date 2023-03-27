Is Regions Financial Corporation (RF) a good stock to buy now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is -17.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.94 and a high of $24.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $17.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $17.88, the stock is -13.23% and -19.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.57 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -16.65% off its SMA200. RF registered -21.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.10%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.02%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 20073 employees, a market worth around $16.38B and $5.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.85 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.26% and -26.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.60% this year.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 932.00M, and float is at 929.75M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ritter William D.,the company’sSEVP. SEC filings show that Ritter William D. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $23.42 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24344.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Lusco C. Matthew (SEVP & CRO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $22.83 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77843.0 shares of the RF stock.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -37.02% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -29.13% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -23.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.