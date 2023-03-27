Morgan Stanley (MS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is -1.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $100.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $85.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89%.

Currently trading at $83.95, the stock is -8.57% and -11.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.76 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -3.21% off its SMA200. MS registered -9.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.97%.

The stock witnessed a -14.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.36%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $144.38B and $65.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.68 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.52% and -16.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.40% this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.48%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M,the company’sCo-President/Head of WM. SEC filings show that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M sold 46,226 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $98.45 per share for a total of $4.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M (Co-President/Head of WM) sold a total of 24,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $98.23 per share for $2.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A (Head of Investment Management) disposed off 8,077 shares at an average price of $96.54 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 315,321 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -10.64% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -29.13% lower over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -40.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.