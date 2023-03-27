Netflix Inc. (NFLX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NFLX Stock Is Going Next

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 11.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.71 and a high of $396.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $320.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.02%.

Currently trading at $328.39, the stock is 6.68% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.98 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 22.77% off its SMA200. NFLX registered -12.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.06.

The stock witnessed a 1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.21%, and is 8.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $142.68B and $31.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.94 and Fwd P/E is 22.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.83% and -17.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 445.20M, and float is at 438.60M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoag Jay C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hoag Jay C sold 3,698 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $352.94 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -5.85% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -31.65% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -22.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.