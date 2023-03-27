Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -7.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.53 and a high of $77.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $58.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $58.18, the stock is -2.45% and -6.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.58 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -9.80% off its SMA200. OXY registered -2.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.98%.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.71%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 11973 employees, a market worth around $52.64B and $36.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.91% and -24.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 501.30% this year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 905.80M, and float is at 890.86M with Short Float at 5.18%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,518,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $56.70 per share for a total of $86.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 208.04 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,223,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $60.33 per share for $194.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 206.52 million shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) acquired 3,145,896 shares at an average price of $59.17 for $186.15 million. The insider now directly holds 203,299,337 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is trading -5.91% down over the past 12 months and EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is -10.51% lower over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -17.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.