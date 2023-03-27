Positives for KeyCorp (KEY) as stock gains in recent trading

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is -31.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $24.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $11.86, the stock is -21.20% and -31.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.74 million and changing 5.24% at the moment leaves the stock -32.78% off its SMA200. KEY registered -49.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.47%.

The stock witnessed a -34.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.07%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 18891 employees, a market worth around $10.50B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.43. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.48% and -50.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 924.86M, and float is at 921.23M with Short Float at 3.07%.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GILLIS RUTH ANN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.95 per share for a total of $25900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42961.0 shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Brady Amy G. (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $15.58 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Mago Angela G (Head of Commercial Bank) disposed off 5,352 shares at an average price of $19.95 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 194,280 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -37.02% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -29.13% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -23.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.