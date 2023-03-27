SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 18.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.38% higher than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -13.31% and -16.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -21.59% off its SMA200. SOUN registered a gain of -35.19% in past 6-months.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -46.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.88%, and is 19.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.08% over the week and 14.75% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $392.41M and $31.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 125.81% and -88.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.01M, and float is at 156.12M with Short Float at 6.04%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUS LAWRENCE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that MARCUS LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 48,905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $1.95 per share for $95291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, MARCUS LAWRENCE (Director) disposed off 26,095 shares at an average price of $2.01 for $52360.0. The insider now directly holds 77,337 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).