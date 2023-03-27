Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) is -2.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.01 and a high of $125.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPST stock was last observed hovering at around $13.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -115.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.94, the stock is -21.03% and -26.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.83 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -42.84% off its SMA200. UPST registered -89.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.28%.

The stock witnessed a -30.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.77%, and is -15.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has around 1875 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $907.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.74. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.74% and -89.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -191.90% this year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.38M, and float is at 69.99M with Short Float at 40.82%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Datta Sanjay,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $15.16 per share for a total of $48512.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Datta Sanjay (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $15.14 per share for $48448.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UPST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Datta Sanjay (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,200 shares at an average price of $19.17 for $61344.0. The insider now directly holds 280,670 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST).