WeWork Inc. (WE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) is -43.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $8.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -22.68% and -43.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.74 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -73.63% off its SMA200. WE registered -87.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.30%.

The stock witnessed a -42.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.52%, and is -17.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.37% over the week and 12.57% over the month.

WeWork Inc. (WE) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $618.90M and $3.25B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.30% and -89.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-350.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.90% this year.

WeWork Inc. (WE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 762.38M, and float is at 647.03M with Short Float at 11.98%.

WeWork Inc. (WE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at WeWork Inc. (WE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATHRANI SANDEEP,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $97750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

WeWork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that MATHRANI SANDEEP (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $4.25 per share for $99875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.36 million shares of the WE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, MATHRANI SANDEEP (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 2,335,784 shares of WeWork Inc. (WE).