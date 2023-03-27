What should you know before buying stock in Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -10.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $40.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.1% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -23.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.87, the stock is 2.35% and -20.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.97 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -26.81% off its SMA200. LYFT registered -74.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.81%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.82%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 4419 employees, a market worth around $3.72B and $4.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.47. Profit margin for the company is -38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.51% and -75.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.70%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Hold”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 32 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 365.25M, and float is at 317.44M with Short Float at 16.43%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilderotter Mary Agnes,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $10.16 per share for a total of $18544.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35078.0 shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) sold a total of 1,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $16.65 per share for $30403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36904.0 shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) disposed off 1,826 shares at an average price of $10.87 for $19854.0. The insider now directly holds 38,730 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).