What should you know before buying stock in RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is 1.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is -1.87% and -2.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing -6.05% at the moment leaves the stock 21.56% off its SMA200. RLX registered 9.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.86%.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.80%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 1235 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $782.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.84 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.54% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 381.09M with Short Float at 6.50%.