Why Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is 4.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.98 and a high of $49.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $48.22, the stock is 1.36% and 2.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.11 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 12.73% off its SMA200. BSX registered 14.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.70%.

The stock witnessed a 2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.64%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $68.78B and $12.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 108.12 and Fwd P/E is 22.43. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.85% and -2.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.00%.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Insider Activity

A total of 159 insider transactions have happened at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Arthur C,the company’sEVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC. SEC filings show that Butcher Arthur C sold 6,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $47.97 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22981.0 shares.

Boston Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Carruthers Wendy (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 11,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $47.60 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88636.0 shares of the BSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Brennan Daniel J. (EVP and CFO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $46.66 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 225,958 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -16.14% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -25.24% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 8.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.