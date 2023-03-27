Why should you keep an eye on Pinterest Inc. (PINS)?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 13.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $29.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $27.47, the stock is 6.50% and 5.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. PINS registered 7.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.35%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.27%, and is 4.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 3987 employees, a market worth around $18.88B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.89. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.20% and -5.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -128.10% this year.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.48M, and float is at 582.72M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JORDAN JEFFREY D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $25.08 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Gavini Naveen (SVP, Products) sold a total of 52,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $24.80 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, JORDAN JEFFREY D (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $26.31 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 206,715 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).