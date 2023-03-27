Will Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is -26.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.14 and a high of $106.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.78% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 11.25% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.70, the stock is -13.88% and -24.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.6 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -37.05% off its SMA200. FIS registered -47.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.27%.

The stock witnessed a -24.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.62%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $29.58B and $14.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.69. Distance from 52-week low is 1.14% and -53.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.00M, and float is at 587.96M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoag Erik D,the company’sCEVP Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hoag Erik D sold 5,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $63.88 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16368.0 shares.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that STIEFLER JEFFREY E (Director) bought a total of 2,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $66.88 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3343.0 shares of the FIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Ferris Stephanie (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,240 shares at an average price of $66.71 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 80,296 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mastercard Incorporated (MA) that is trading 2.76% up over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -35.56% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -2.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.