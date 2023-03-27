Will Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is -29.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.91% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 52.52% higher than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.73, the stock is -19.33% and -25.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.78 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -27.38% off its SMA200. UEC registered -46.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.10%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.02%, and is -17.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.49% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $115.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.50. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.11% and -58.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.60% this year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 369.61M, and float is at 358.78M with Short Float at 14.84%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Adnani Amir,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Adnani Amir bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Abraham Spencer (Director) bought a total of 38,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $2.61 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the UEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Adnani Amir (President and CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.73 for $54600.0. The insider now directly holds 3,635,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -51.31% down over the past 12 months and Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) that is -12.20% lower over the same period. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is -42.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.