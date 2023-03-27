Will Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) is -56.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $7.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VORB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is -21.37% and -42.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.22 million and changing 50.06% at the moment leaves the stock -70.90% off its SMA200. VORB registered -89.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.04%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -43.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.21%, and is 24.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.32% over the week and 17.58% over the month.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has around 660 employees, a market worth around $179.73M and $33.18M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.15% and -89.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 335.42M, and float is at 67.43M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCFARLAND KATHARINA G.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. bought 2,884 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $8364.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10993.0 shares.