AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ABBV Stock Is Going Next

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is -2.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.09 and a high of $175.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $158.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.23% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -16.7% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.54, the stock is 2.36% and 4.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 5.49% off its SMA200. ABBV registered -1.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.12%.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.51%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $273.14B and $58.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.77 and Fwd P/E is 14.17. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.49% and -10.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.80%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan,the company’sEVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Stewart Jeffrey Ryan sold 53,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $152.28 per share for a total of $8.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60941.0 shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) sold a total of 44,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $153.28 per share for $6.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13837.0 shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA (EVP, OPERATIONS) disposed off 36,990 shares at an average price of $154.48 for $5.71 million. The insider now directly holds 189,849 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.52% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.52% lower over the same period.