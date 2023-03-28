American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.95% Change This Year

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is -6.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $18.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.99, the stock is -3.77% and -12.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.23 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 0.37% off its SMA200. AEO registered -26.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.86%.

The stock witnessed a -11.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.98%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $4.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.69 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -29.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.20M, and float is at 175.68M with Short Float at 8.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rempell Michael R,the company’sEVP, Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Rempell Michael R sold 18,997 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Rempell Michael R (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 33,642 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $15.99 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Foyle Jennifer M. (Global Brand President-aerie) disposed off 70,214 shares at an average price of $16.88 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 140,545 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -24.68% down over the past 12 months and The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is -35.73% lower over the same period. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -19.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.