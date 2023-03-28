Analysts suggest Arrival (ARVL) could spike 97.21% in a year

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -4.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $4.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.21% off the consensus price target high of $5.37 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.21% higher than the price target low of $5.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -25.19% and -52.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -80.59% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -96.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.29%.

The stock witnessed a -48.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.65%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.80% and -96.32% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -825.00% this year.

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.24M, and float is at 345.13M with Short Float at 4.41%.