Analysts suggest Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) could spike 99.31% in a year

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is -84.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $61.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.31% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.31% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -17.87% and -67.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing -7.96% at the moment leaves the stock -91.42% off its SMA200. JAGX registered -97.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.68%.

The stock witnessed a -51.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.99%, and is 34.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.51% over the week and 18.12% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $2.03M and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.47% and -98.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.20%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.86M, and float is at 13.58M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wolin Jonathan S.,the company’sChief of Staff, CCO & GC. SEC filings show that Wolin Jonathan S. bought 317 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $0.03 per share for a total of $10.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6983.0 shares.