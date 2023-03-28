Analysts suggest Valley National Bancorp (VLY) could spike 39.61% in a year

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is -17.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $13.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.61% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 14.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.36, the stock is -9.53% and -16.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.86 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -18.28% off its SMA200. VLY registered -29.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.73%.

The stock witnessed a -20.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.75%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3826 employees, a market worth around $4.62B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.23 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.42% and -31.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 506.59M, and float is at 499.30M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Robbins Ira,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Robbins Ira bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $47500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Valley National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Steans Jennifer W (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $10.29 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the VLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, EDELSTEIN ERIC P (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.15 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 110,732 shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -15.55% down over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is -6.93% lower over the same period. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is -70.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.