Are we looking at the next big move in Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)?

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) is -23.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AULT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -8.88% and -21.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -52.53% off its SMA200. AULT registered -87.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.28%.

The stock witnessed a -19.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.38%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $33.28M and $107.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -91.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 356.76M, and float is at 308.21M with Short Float at 5.18%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault Alliance, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $0.19 per share for a total of $2144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.55 per share for $1785.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.81 million shares of the AULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Ault Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $2.88 for $288.0. The insider now directly holds 1,806,300 shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT).