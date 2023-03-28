Are we looking at the next big move in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -24.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.33% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 63.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -10.50% and -27.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -42.57% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -54.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.86%.

The stock witnessed a -13.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.38%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $333.80M and $27.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.77% and -74.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bionano Genomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.95M, and float is at 291.38M with Short Float at 18.80%.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linney Yvonne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $3.62 per share for a total of $72402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bionano Genomics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that BARKER DAVID L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.60 per share for $16000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13894.0 shares of the BNGO stock.