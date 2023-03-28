Are we looking at the next big move in Dropbox Inc. (DBX)?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is -5.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.71 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $27.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.85% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.65% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.13, the stock is 4.35% and -3.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -4.30% off its SMA200. DBX registered -9.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.07%.

The stock witnessed a 2.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.71%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 3118 employees, a market worth around $7.54B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.39 and Fwd P/E is 11.05. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.93% and -15.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.70%).

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.00% this year.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.20M, and float is at 266.79M with Short Float at 5.93%.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Volkmer Bart,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Volkmer Bart sold 11,506 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $19.06 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Houston Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 162,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $20.55 per share for $3.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Volkmer Bart (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 13,667 shares at an average price of $20.54 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 241,255 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).