Are we looking at the next big move in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is -6.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.64% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.64% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is -10.31% and -11.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing 4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 6.67% off its SMA200. GNW registered 33.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.83%.

The stock witnessed a -20.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.61%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $7.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.26. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.90% and -22.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.70% this year.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 496.70M, and float is at 489.61M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupta Rohit,the company’sPresident & CEO, Enact. SEC filings show that Gupta Rohit sold 90,691 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Genworth Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Sheehan Daniel J IV (EVP, CFO & CIO) sold a total of 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $6.25 per share for $2.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the GNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Sheehan Daniel J IV (EVP, CFO & CIO) disposed off 250,000 shares at an average price of $6.06 for $1.51 million. The insider now directly holds 1,132,023 shares of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is trading -33.37% down over the past 12 months and Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) that is -5.70% lower over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -68.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.