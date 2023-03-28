Are we looking at the next big move in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is -2.89% and -3.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock 9.62% off its SMA200. YSG registered 65.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.83%.

The stock witnessed a 9.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.67%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $756.86M and $620.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 71.50. Distance from 52-week low is 268.65% and -35.00% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.06M, and float is at 361.31M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -3.40% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 14.29% higher over the same period.