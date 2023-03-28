Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Is Down -19.96% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is -19.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.03 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.87% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.64% higher than the price target low of $4.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is -1.08% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -23.56% off its SMA200. BTE registered -20.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.95%.

The stock witnessed a -14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.05%, and is 10.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.36 and Fwd P/E is 2.82. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.34% and -50.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.90%).

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.15M, and float is at 541.73M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 7.34% up over the past 12 months and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) that is -10.87% lower over the same period.