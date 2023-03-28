Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Is Down -15.68% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is -15.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $32.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXMT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 22.39% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.85, the stock is -7.28% and -17.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -29.05% off its SMA200. BXMT registered -43.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.94%.

The stock witnessed a -17.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.56%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.31% and -45.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.62M, and float is at 168.98M with Short Float at 6.21%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NASSAU HENRY N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NASSAU HENRY N bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $17.81 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Nash Michael B. (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $18.86 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the BXMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Keenan Katharine A (CEO & President) disposed off 1,011 shares at an average price of $21.14 for $21373.0. The insider now directly holds 167,409 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -26.79% down over the past 12 months. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is -35.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.