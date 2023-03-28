BMBL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Now

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -6.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $39.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.6% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.74, the stock is -5.40% and -14.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -22.96% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -31.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.02%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.13%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $903.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.30. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.03% and -49.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.40% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.59M, and float is at 128.74M with Short Float at 5.81%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III GP Man,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $260.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bumble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 11,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $22.17 per share for $260.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, BTOA – NQ L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 11,750,000 shares at an average price of $22.17 for $260.53 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL).