Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) is -2.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCLI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -12.20% and -17.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -39.03% off its SMA200. BCLI registered -53.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.90%.

The stock witnessed a -29.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.44%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 47.41% and -65.96% from its 52-week high.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.49M, and float is at 28.31M with Short Float at 8.45%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 26.75% up over the past 12 months and Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is 41.29% higher over the same period. Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is -44.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.