BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 87.93% Change This Year

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is 87.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $19.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.25% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 20.44% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.32, the stock is 3.58% and 21.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing -3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 40.64% off its SMA200. BBIO registered 33.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.87%.

The stock witnessed a 22.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.12%, and is 2.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.28% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $77.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 187.55% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.10%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.30% this year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.37M, and float is at 107.05M with Short Float at 16.37%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Neil,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Kumar Neil sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $10.96 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that STEPHENSON BRIAN C (Secretary, Treasurer & CFO) sold a total of 62,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $10.96 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Kumar Neil (CEO and President) disposed off 44,798 shares at an average price of $12.70 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 4,813,197 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).