Brookfield Corporation (BN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.25 and a high of $48.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.73% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.3% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.93, the stock is -3.44% and -12.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -16.47% off its SMA200. BN registered -34.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.13%.

The stock witnessed a -11.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.64%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has around 180000 employees, a market worth around $47.91B and $92.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.58 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.95% and -37.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Corporation (BN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.30% this year.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.72%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Corporation (BN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 122 times.

Brookfield Corporation (BN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) that is trading -34.34% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) that is -34.99% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is -12.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.