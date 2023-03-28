Check out this: Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) is -41.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $15.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -10.34% and -35.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -83.62% off its SMA200. GOSS registered -85.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.62%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.59%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.93% over the week and 14.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.25% and -91.71% from its 52-week high.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.39M, and float is at 89.93M with Short Float at 27.26%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hasnain Faheem,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Hasnain Faheem bought 440,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.5 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Hasnain Faheem (President & CEO) bought a total of 269,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $1.20 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.06 million shares of the GOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Hasnain Faheem (President & CEO) acquired 168,683 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 3,786,008 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS).

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.52% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 32.98% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.