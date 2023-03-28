Check out this: International Paper Company (IP) could be on the verge of a big rally

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is -0.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.69 and a high of $50.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.59% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.50, the stock is -3.22% and -7.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -9.29% off its SMA200. IP registered -23.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.23%.

The stock witnessed a -5.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.20%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

International Paper Company (IP) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $11.95B and $21.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.28 and Fwd P/E is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.41% and -31.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

International Paper Company (IP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Paper Company (IP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Paper Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year.

International Paper Company (IP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 353.60M, and float is at 346.48M with Short Float at 3.14%.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at International Paper Company (IP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saab Joseph R.,the company’sSVP, GC and Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Saab Joseph R. sold 1,705 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $35.35 per share for a total of $60273.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1671.0 shares.

International Paper Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Sutton Mark S (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $34.58 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Gregg Aimee K. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 1,862 shares at an average price of $36.05 for $67125.0. The insider now directly holds 4,260 shares of International Paper Company (IP).

International Paper Company (IP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -22.58% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -13.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.