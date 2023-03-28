Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is -12.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $12.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.63% off the consensus price target high of $17.16 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 5.85% higher than the price target low of $9.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.33, the stock is -4.97% and -8.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -4.73% off its SMA200. SBS registered 0.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.63%.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.79%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has around 12372 employees, a market worth around $6.43B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -22.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.51M, and float is at 338.69M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is -10.41% lower over the past 12 months. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is 46.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.