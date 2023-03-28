COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -70.91% Change This Year

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) is -70.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $95.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $1000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.79% off the consensus price target high of $1000.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.79% higher than the price target low of $1000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -21.36% and -55.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.29 million and changing 12.43% at the moment leaves the stock -78.03% off its SMA200. COMS registered -97.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.09%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.43%, and is 8.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.57% over the week and 15.28% over the month.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $5.74M and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.85% and -97.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-202.60%).

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.68M, and float is at 2.56M with Short Float at 3.61%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.