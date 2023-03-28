Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) on Track to Reach $97.50 in a Year

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is -12.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.03 and a high of $97.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $73.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.55% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 14.47% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.27, the stock is -2.00% and -7.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.23 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -5.66% off its SMA200. CEG registered 43.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.23%.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.81%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 11696 employees, a market worth around $24.64B and $22.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.49. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.67% and -23.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.70% this year.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 326.25M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times.