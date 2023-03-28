Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) – The 90.0% Upside Potential Remains

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) is -21.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRKN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -26.62% and -40.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.0 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -66.00% off its SMA200. CRKN registered -91.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -46.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.09%, and is -10.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.58% over the week and 16.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 196.20% and -93.01% from its 52-week high.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.64M, and float is at 16.34M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.