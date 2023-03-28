Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) is -53.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $18.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TYDE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -36.27% and -52.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.82 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -91.80% off its SMA200. TYDE registered a loss of -87.10% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -47.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.34%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.98% over the week and 12.23% over the month.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $7.24M and $17.87M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.94% and -99.51% from its 52-week high.

.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.15M, and float is at 74.01M with Short Float at 1.18%.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.