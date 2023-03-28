DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) is 22.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.37 and a high of $130.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DASH stock was last observed hovering at around $60.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $78.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.27% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -49.75% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.90, the stock is 4.57% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 1.14% off its SMA200. DASH registered -47.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.17%.

The stock witnessed a 8.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.63%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) has around 16800 employees, a market worth around $23.35B and $6.58B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.81% and -53.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 387.33M, and float is at 357.94M with Short Float at 5.45%.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at DoorDash Inc. (DASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tang Stanley,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tang Stanley sold 93,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $60.14 per share for a total of $5.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31759.0 shares.

DoorDash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Tang Stanley (Director) sold a total of 93,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $58.93 per share for $5.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31759.0 shares of the DASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Xu Tony (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 132,300 shares at an average price of $53.07 for $7.02 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of DoorDash Inc. (DASH).