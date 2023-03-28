DRH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Now

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -8.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.14 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $7.47, the stock is -9.54% and -15.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -14.44% off its SMA200. DRH registered -23.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.03%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.09%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.62% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.40% this year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.49M, and float is at 204.44M with Short Float at 2.89%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brugger Mark W,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -18.00% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -44.08% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -28.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.